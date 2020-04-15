1  of  2
Two USPS employees in Harrisburg test positive for COVID-19

Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Postal Service has learned that an employee at the Harrisburg District Office and another employee in the Harrisburg Processing & Distribution Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

The U.S. Postal Service says they are following the guidance of the CDC and will keep employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available.

The Postal Service cannot share the names of the employees who tested positive for COVID-19 or further specifics of their medical conditions.

