U.S. Agriculture Sec. Sonny Perdue announces millions of dollars in grant money for Goodwill’s job training program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — United States Agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue announced Friday millions of dollars in grant money for Goodwill’s SNAP employment and training programs.

The money will train more people enrolled in supplemental food programs to become self-sufficient workers.

Last year, Goodwill provided in-person services to 1.5 million people and helped 24 million others online.

