HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — United States Agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue announced Friday millions of dollars in grant money for Goodwill’s SNAP employment and training programs.
The money will train more people enrolled in supplemental food programs to become self-sufficient workers.
Last year, Goodwill provided in-person services to 1.5 million people and helped 24 million others online.
- Parade of Homes invites you to experience the virtual possibilities
- Newsfeed Now: Senate confirmation hearings for Barrett; Recovery after Hurricane Delta
- Show Me the Money: Holiday shopping season
- Dick’s Sporting Goods to hire up to 9,000 holiday workers
- U.S. Agriculture Sec. Sonny Perdue announces millions of dollars in grant money for Goodwill’s job training program