U.S. Dept. of Labor remedies overtime violations for 117 workers in Harrisburg company

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A U.S. Department of Labor investigation has remedied overtime violations involving 242 workers from a Harrisburg home healthcare company and recovered $1,566,457 in wages owed to them.

According to the press release, the Wage and Hour Division found Neoly Home Care LLC manipulated pay rates to create the appearance that they paid overtime when employees worked more than 40 hours in a workweek. Instead, Neoly paid straight-time wages for all the hours employees worked, regardless of the number of hours worked.

The recovery affects workers in three different Pennsylvania locations including Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Scranton, plus workers in St. Louis, Missouri.

Harrisburg, Pa.: 110 employees, $789,343 in back wages

110 employees, $789,343 in back wages Pittsburgh, Pa.: 50 employees, $559,500 in back wages

50 employees, $559,500 in back wages Scranton, Pa.: 65 employees, $203,388 in back wages

65 employees, $203,388 in back wages St. Louis, Mo.: 17 employees, $14,225 in back wages

“Many Workers in this industry depend on their waves just to make ends meet, so actions like those taken by Neoly Home Care are especially harmful. Employers that violate the law also gain an unfair competitive advantage over law-abiding employers,” Jessica Looman, wage and hour division acting administrator said.

In Harrisburg, Neoly provide non-medical health aide and companion care services to seniors, elderly and mentally and physically challenged adults, according to the results.