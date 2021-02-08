U.S. Marshals arrest 20-year-old Harrisburg man wanted for shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — United States Marshal Marshal Martin J. Pane announced Monday the arrest of Zaequan Amir Black, a 20-year old Harrisburg man.

Black was wanted in connection to a November 6 shooting in the 1800 block of Zarker Street which left one person wounded.

Black was arrested at around 11 AM Monday at a home on the 1800 block of Walnut Street in Harrisburg without incident.

U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said, “The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of bringing those charged with violent crimes to justice and we give these types of cases our utmost attention. It is my hope that the community will find comfort knowing the alleged attacker will face justice.”