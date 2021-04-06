U.S. Marshals arrest Harrisburg man after Monday shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — United States Marshal Martin Pane announced the arrest of Omar Saez-Ramos, 34, of Harrisburg on Tuesday.

Harrisburg Police investigated a shooting on the 1000 block of North 12th Street Monday. As a result of the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Saez-Ramos’ arrest. He is charged with Aggravated Assault and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Saez-Ramos was arrested at 9 AM Tuesday morning without incident on the 900 block of Norword Street in Harrisburg.

U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said, “The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of bringing those charged with violent crimes to justice and we give these types of cases our utmost attention. It is my hope that the community will find comfort knowing the alleged attacker will face justice.”