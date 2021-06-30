U.S. Postal Service hosting job fair at Harrisburg office

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Postal Service is actively looking for applicants for carriers in Harrisburg.

The job fair will be on Tuesday, July 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harrisburg Post Office at 1425 Crooked Hill Road. The Postal Service is in need of Rural Carrier Associates and City Carrier Assistants.

Postal Service employees will be on hand to provide information on applications and job descriptions.

If you cannot make it to the job fair you can visit the Postal Service’s career page through the link here.

