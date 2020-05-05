UGI announces re-start of Harrisburg construction projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UGI Utilities, Inc. will re-start a number of natural gas main replacement projects in the City of Harrisburg throughout the month of May.

These projects will take place with a modified construction schedule in response to the

COVID-19 pandemic, construction will focus on replacing gas mains

and reduce the need to enter customer homes.

UGI will contact affected residents when service line work is scheduled and access to properties is required.

UGI construction activity will re-start on the following projects the week of May 4:

• The 1800-2200 blocks of North 4th Street, the 400 block of Muench Street, the

300 block of Maclay Street, the 2100 block of Logan Street, the 2000 block of

Susquehanna Street, and Geiger Street from Susquehanna Street to North 4th

Street.

• The 1500-1700 blocks of North 5th Street and the 400 block of Kelker Street.

• The 1200-1300 blocks of Walnut Street, the 100 block of Balm Street, the 100

block of Linden Street, the 100 block of Summit Street, and the 100 block of King

Street.

UGI construction activity will re-start on the following projects the week of May 11:

• The 2200-2400 blocks of Green Street, the 2200-2300 blocks of Susquehanna

Street, the 200 block of Emerald Street; and the 2200 block of Penn Street;

• The1600 and 2000 block of 2nd Street, Maclay and 2nd Street, and Peffer Street

between Front and 2nd Street.

Construction work will typically occur between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday

through Friday. There may be extended weekday and Saturday construction hours if

conditions permit.

During construction, residents will experience traffic delays and road closures. Parking

also will be restricted on those blocks during construction hours. Flaggers will direct

traffic during construction.

