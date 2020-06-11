Unemployment concerns discussed in virtual town hall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor and Industry held a virtual town hall on Thursday discussing unemployment concerns.

More than 2.4 million people have filed unemployment claims in the state since March 15 and the unemployment system has been plagued with problems like people not being able to get through.

To amend that issue, the department says it has hired more employees and has distributed more than $15 billion in benefits so far. It says even if you were denied, to keep trying.

Nationally — another 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. The labor department says first-time applications have been falling every week.

Continuing claims dropped a little since last week to 20.9 million.