Unique crosswalks popping up in Harrisburg intersections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Residents of Harrisburg may notice some unique crosswalks popping up in the city. Piano keys are now at the intersection of Fourth and Emerald Streets.

The project is being paid for by Tri-County Community Action as part of the Heart of the Hill action plan. It is one of seven decorative crosswalks being painted in Uptown and Allison Hill.

“It serves a purpose. It’s safety and it does catch people’s attention a little more than just regular white bars. It’s about beauty. It’s about bringing up the spirits of the community,” Beverly Craig, owner of Design Paving LLC, said.

The Full Heart of the Hill plan also includes improved lighting, increased security, addressing vacant lots and engaging neighbors.