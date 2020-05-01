United Way of the Capital Region awards grants to nonprofits impacted by COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — United Way of the Capital Region has awarded $107,650

in grants to 14 nonprofit organizations that provide emergency basic needs services to

individuals and families impacted by COVID-19.

These funds are above and beyond the $1 million United Way provides annually to basic needs programs and services in Cumberland, Dauphin, and Perry counties.

“We are in the business of helping people in need,” says Timothy B. Fatzinger, United Way of

the Capital Region president and CEO. “Through these grants, individuals and families will be able to pay their rent and utility bills, as well as access food and emergency shelter services.”

Funding for the grants has been made possible through generous corporate and individual

donations to United Way of the Capital Region’s COVID-19 Basic Needs Response and

Recovery Fund. As of April 30, 2020, $244,049 has been raised to support basic needs

services during the COVID-19 crisis and recovery phases. United Way will continue awarding

grants as funding is available.

“This crisis has put far too many people in a vulnerable spot regarding housing,” says Darrel

Reinford, Christian Churches United executive director. “We are very grateful to United Way

for responding quickly to help us support local families.”

To donate to United Way of the Capital Region’s COVID-19 Basic Needs Response and

Recovery Fund, visit uwcr.org/donate.

Grant recipients include:

• Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Harrisburg – $5,000 to support temporary

emergency housing for 35 individuals.

• Central Pennsylvania Food Bank – $10,000 to support crisis response food boxes for

1,875 individuals.

• Christian Churches United of the Tri-County Area – $10,000 to provide rent

assistance, security deposits and short-term hotel stays for 50 individuals.

• CONTACT Helpline, Inc. – $5,120 to support the increase in call volume. CONTACT

Helpline supports 211, a non-emergency information and referral service

• Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland & Perry Counties – $10,000

to provide emergency shelter and food for 30 individuals and their families.

• Harrisburg Area YMCA – $10,000 to provide food preparation and delivery to 700

individuals, primarily children and senior citizens.

• Health Ministries of Christ Lutheran Church – $5,000 to provide food, clothing and

shelter to 25 individuals.

• Join Hands Ministry – $10,000 to provide rent and utility assistance to 185 individuals

in Perry County.

• Keystone Human Services – $7,500 to provide food and medical supply kits for

residential homes serving individuals with intellectual disabilities, mental health

diagnoses and autism.

• Latino Hispanic American Community Center – $5,000 to support translation

services and access to food.

• New Hope Ministries – $10,000 to provide food, and rental and utility assistance for

60 individuals.

• The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region – $10,000 to provide food for

2,400 individuals.

• Shalom House – $4,000 to provide shelter for 15 individuals.

• Upper Dauphin Human Services – $6,000 to support utility costs for 100 individuals.