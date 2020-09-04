United Way of the Capital Region hosting a “Stuff the Bus” event

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United Way of the Capital Region is hosting a “Stuff the Bus” event next Friday, September 11.

United Way is transforming the annual Day of Caring this year and invites you to join by helping to give area children a smart and healthy start to school by collecting school and health supplies.

All donated items will go to local schools participating in the Ready for School, Ready to Succeed pilot project.

On Day of Caring, drop off your items from 8 a.m. to noon and help stuff the bus.

Bus Locations:

Farm Show Complex – (Cameron Street Entrance)

Good Shepherd Catholic School – 3400 Market St., Camp Hill

Penn State Health in Hershey

A list of items needed is below:

Construction paper

Markers (fine tip and broad tip)

Pencils (toddler and regular)

Colored pencils

Crayons (8 pack)

Glue sticks

Scissors

Rulers

3-Ring Binders (no larger than 2”)

Masks

Gloves

Clorox or other disinfectant wipes

Hand sanitizer

Tissues

Paper plates

Paint (tempra and watercolor)

Paint brushes

Pom poms

Pipe cleaners

Popsicle sticks

Googly eyes

Foam sheets

Clothespins

Straws

Yarn

Q-tips

No Time to Shop? No Worries. Shop the Amazon wishlist at https://a.co/6gFqsn2 and send your supplies to the office or send an Amazon gift card and United Way will purchase the supplies.