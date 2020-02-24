Unlocked cars stolen, suspects go on joyrides, police say

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say thieves are breaking into cars and going on joyrides and in many cases people are making it easy for them.

Highspire Police released information about one case over the weekend.

Officers said a woman told them that her SUV was stolen on Penn Street on February 11. She said that not only were her doors unlocked but she left the keys inside.

Her SUV was found a few days later in a parking lot with the keys still inside.

Police said people have been caught on camera walking down streets during late hours of the night checking for unlocked doors.