HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Efforts to help lower violent crime in Harrisburg continue with a town hall scheduled for Wednesday.

Panelists at the town hall will include Harrisburg School District Superintendent Eric Turman, Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo, and Magisterial Judge Sonya McKnight.

Moderator Cole Goodman is optimistic that something positive will come out of the event, allowing residents “to air out the pain we are all feeling and families are feeling — the loss — but at the same time what are we going to do?”

Organizers say they will take some of the recommendations about curbing gun violence that are presented during the town hall to city and county officials.

The town hall will be held on Wednesday, April 27, at the John Harris High School auditorium. It begins at 6 p.m.