Update: Chinese woman stuck in Harrisburg to travel back home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The same day the coronavirus outbreak was announced in Wuhan, a Chinese woman arrived in Harrisburg to visit her son, who goes to Bishop McDevitt.

Her original two-week stay turned into two months, and with the recent outbreak in the U.S., it turns out there’s no place like home.

Lotus Ho lives just a few hours from the center of the outbreak in Wuhan. She thought she was escaping the virus by being in America, but as we know now, that simply wasn’t the case.

“I want to go home. I really want to go home.” Ho said.

Home isn’t just where the heart is — it’s where the outbreak is not. Her flight is booked for Tuesday morning.

“She might get the best of both worlds, actually,” said Ho’s host, Karen Shriner.

Ho has two quarantine options: the first is in her home, and the second is in a single hotel room. Both options require 14 days of isolation, but its her local authorities that get to decide her fate.

“If I were to do isolation at the hotel, I think maybe this is useless,” Ho said.

It’s useless because she likes her life and freedom with her host family.

“I’m gaining probably a good five plus pounds eating and drinking everything Lotus makes,” Shriner said.

She also fears the series of flights, including New York City, that could put her in the coronavirus cross-hairs.

“I have the high risk to get this virus because I will transfer to two cities,” Ho said.

“It’s always been a priority, but knowing that it’s happening here, and it’s in contiguous counties, it certainly really makes it real life,” Shriner said.

While forced to keep our distance from each other, Lotus said her ordeal shows we’re closer than ever.

“Maybe the world is a whole world. So, you can’t escape something,” Ho said.

Although some things, you don’t want to escape.

“Everything is spread — bad things, good things,” Ho said.