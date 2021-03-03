UPDATE: N.Y. missing juvenile — believed to be headed toward Hbg — located in Va.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Leigha Zugehoer, 16, of Hamlin, N.Y, was reported missing by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon. She was believed to be in the area of Harrisburg, Pa.

On Wednesday evening, Zugehoer was located in Frederick County, Va. by Virginia State Police. She is believed to be safe and in good health.

Zugehoer was reported as a missing juvenile with extenuating circumstances by the N.Y. police department.

She is described as being 5-foot-4 and 140 pounds. Zugehoer was last seen wearing white Nike sneakers, a black North Face coat and sweatpants.

Additionally, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported that the juvenile was last seen in a 2006 blue Buick LaCrosse, N.Y. license plate (#KDG7767).