Update on redesign of state-owned university system expected at meeting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Leaders are expected to give an update on the redesign plan of the state system of higher education at a meeting Thursday.

Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) has been struggling with financial issues and low enrollment.

A plan was developed that would boost the system.

This month, state lawmakers passed a bill that would pave the way for PASSHE to merge, expand, or create resources between the 14 schools in the system.

PASSHE’s board will meet virtualy Thursday, July 16.

The public can watch the meeting here.