UPDATE: Paxtang house arsonist in police custody after morning incident

This story has been updated with new information and to correct confirmation.

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Police were called to 209 N. 32nd Street Saturday morning to respond to a domestic dispute that threatened to burn a home.

Upon arrival, officers found the front of the Paxtang Borough home engulfed in flames. Paxtang Fire and other local agencies quickly came to extinguish the house fire.

Investigators say the fire was intentionally set by 28-year-old Armonte Hamilton. A one-year-old dog was found dead from the incident. There are no other injuries.

Swatara Township Public Safety Director Daryl Rider confirmed to abc27 that Hamilton is now in police custody.