Man arrested for fatal shooting during robbery in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A man accused of fatally shooting another man he tried to rob has been arrested after his release from a hospital where he was treated for multiple wounds he sustained in an exchange of gunfire with the victim, police said.

Dajoure Doughty, 23, was arrested Saturday on criminal homicide and robbery charges.

Police said Doughty was waiting for someone to rob when he confronted Corsey Crishon in the 1500 block of State Street on the early morning of May 16.

Crishon, who was walking home from a store, tried to defend himself but was shot multiple times. He fled back to the store and fell to the ground until police arrived. He told officers that Doughty robbed him before he died at a hospital, police said.