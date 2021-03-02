Update: Steelton Borough dismisses Gary Kline from public works position

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Steelton Borough Council provided an update on their public works director, Gary Kline.

The council announced Kline was let go after leaders found out about his employment history.

Kline was a former Camp Hill Borough manager, but resigned after pleading no contest to dumping raw sewage in creeks.

One council member says the hiring process was unfair.

Kline can re-apply, but the Steelton Borough Council is currently reopening the search for the public works position.