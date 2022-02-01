Upgrade Time: National Civil War Museum closes for two weeks in February

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “You can imagine it’s a great deal of wear and tear on this building, so it’s a great time to do some of this work.”

Jeffrey Nichols, CEO of the National Civil War Museum, is talking about closing to the public for two weeks, starting on February 7. It’s something they do every year.

“We closed for a couple of weeks during the slower season, which is the first three months of the year,” he explains. “Really it’s a big cleaning, maintenance project, and making sure the building is ready to go for another year.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Museum staff will have a busy two weeks. “Change light bulbs, clean exhibits, change out artifacts, to do improvements,” Nichols says. “We go in every single case and every single piece of this museum, just to make sure all the artifacts are in place, that they’re conserved properly. There will be a few things that have come in over the last couple of years that we’ll be putting into the galleries.”

But not only are they doing their annual spring cleaning, the museum is tackling a major behind-the-scenes project-completely replacing their entire audiovisual system. Why?

“Simply, it’s twenty years old. It has run its life cycle, and it needs to be replaced,” says Nichols.

Replacement parts for the system are getting hard to find. How out of date is the system?

“We needed to hunt down a 3 1/2 inch floppy disk,” says Nichols. “So they could pull some of the data off the system, that’s how old it is.”

The vendor for the new system has been busy putting the new system together. “They’ve been working behind the scene for over a month now, to secure all the material that is needed,” says Nichols. “All the equipment which as we all know this day and age isn’t the easiest thing to do, but they’ve been able to get everything. And now they’re back at their offices, transferring all the data. So they pulled all the videos, all the audio, all the lighting, everything that’s needed to manage this complex system”

“What they’ll be doing during that two week closure is is coming in and replacing systems. So they’re replacing all the hardware, and then getting everything up and running.”

The work should be done in time for a special day.

“Saturday, February 19 we have our Community Free Day,” says Nichols. “It’s an opportunity to say thank you to the residents of Harrisburg and the surrounding communities for all the support they’ve given us, including helping us raise over $150,000 for this project. It’s a great way to celebrate, to see this building in all its glory, as nice as it is, some special events, a few lectures will be going on, and some other interpretive elements that should make for a nice experience.”