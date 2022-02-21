UPMC and Harrisburg University opens new nursing school

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Those interested in pursuing a career in nursing can get one step closer in the Midstate by attending the new UPMC Shadyside School of Nursing. UPMC and Harrisburg University announced the opening of the new school on Monday, Feb. 21.

“There is a critical shortage of nurses in our region, and we are happy to partner with Harrisburg University to help fill that need,” said Philip Guarneschelli, president of UPMC in Central Pa. “It’s an ideal program for students who want to start an exciting career in nursing as soon as possible.”

According to the press release, the new program at UPMC Harrisburg is a 16-month accelerated diploma program for registered nurses. First-year students will not only take nursing courses from UPMC faculty, but they will also complete non-nursing courses at Harrisburg University and complete over 900 hours of clinic rotations at a UPMC facility.

The school expects to welcome around 200 students for its first class in the 2022 fall semester, which will begin in August.

Registration for the new school of nursing is now open and limited faculty position are also still available. For more information, visit the school’s website by clicking here.