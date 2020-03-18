UPMC closes Strawberry Square locations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Due to the closing of Strawberry Square in Harrisburg, UPMC has temporarily closed the Strawberry Square Family Care practice and Walk-in Center until March 31.

Strawberry Square Family Care health care providers and staff are being temporarily relocated to FamilyCare Silver Spring, located at 21 Waterford Drive, Mechanicsburg.

As an alternative to the Walk-in Center at Strawberry Square Family Care, patients are encouraged to choose from other options, including their relocated primary care provider, nurse advice line, or one of our other walk-in locations or urgent care centers, to get the care they need.

Patients can continue to reach the practice using the same phone number, 717-988-9330. Visit UPMCPinnacle.com/RightCare for more information.

UPMC has temporarily closed Fast Care Clinics locations in Enola and Camp Hill until further notice. UPMC Primary Care, UPMC Express Care, and AllBetterCare locations remain open.