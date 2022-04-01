HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In 2021, doctors performed more than 41,000 organ transplants thanks to around $20,000.

UPMC is teaming up with Gift of life, to encourage more people to register to become organ, tissue, and cornea donors.

Transplant surgeons, nurses, an organ donor, and a two-time transplant recipient took part in a flag-raising ceremony.

“When you donate life, any kind of organ, you’re changing someone else’s life, which in turn is going to change hundreds of other lives. That story won’t ever go away, It will be repeated,” organ recipient Margaret Eckroat said,

More than 100,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, and at least 17 will die each day waiting to receive an organ.

To become a donor, you can click here for more information.