UPMC offers Drive-Thru Flu vaccine for Harrisburg School District families in November

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In November, UPMC is making it easier for Harrisburg School District families to protect themselves against the flu with a drive-thru vaccination option when picking up their meals at the weekly Grab & Go food distribution.

“Offering the free flu shot clinic is a timely expansion of our partnership that will help keep students and families healthy and safe during flu season,” said Harrisburg’s Acting Superintendent, Chris Celmer.

Harrisburg School District parents and children six months and older are eligible for the flu vaccine, and must remain in their vehicles and wear masks in order to participate in the drive-thru clinic.

According to Tina Nixon, vice president of Mission Effectiveness, Diversity and Inclusion at UPMC Pinnacle, given the difficult times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and health equities and disparities, particularly in communities of color, UPMC’s effort to provide care is critical–especially when many people have lost their jobs.

“Providing flu vaccines to vulnerable populations is one more component of our community outreach,” said Nixon.

Flu vaccines protect against the three or four influenza viruses that are most common during this upcoming season. The drive-thru clinic will be scheduled during the Grab & Go food distribution at the following school locations:

Ben Franklin School – 1205 N. Sixth Street, Hbg. PA 17102 – Nov. 2, 2020, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– 1205 N. Sixth Street, Hbg. PA 17102 – Nov. 2, 2020, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. John Harris High School – 2451 Market Street, Hbg. PA 17103 – Nov. 5, 2020, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

– 2451 Market Street, Hbg. PA 17103 – Nov. 5, 2020, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Foose School – 1301 Sycamore Street, Hbg. PA 17104 – Nov. 10, 2020, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– 1301 Sycamore Street, Hbg. PA 17104 – Nov. 10, 2020, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downey School – 1313 Monroe Street, Hbg. PA 17103 – Nov. 12, 2020, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– 1313 Monroe Street, Hbg. PA 17103 – Nov. 12, 2020, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rowland Academy, 1842 Derry Street, Hbg. PA 17104 – Nov. 17, 2020, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

