UPMC Pinnacle Foundation donates $100,000 to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank COVID-19 relief efforts

HARRISBURG, Pa. WHTM) – UPMC Pinnacle Foundation announced a $100,000 donation to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

The donation helped the Food Bank meet the 43% increase in community needs during the pandemic.

“At UPMC, it is our mission to serve our community. We realize that access to food and good nutrition are integral components of good health,” said Philip Guarneschelli, president, UPMC Pinnacle. “This donation will go directly toward alleviating the increasing food insecurity in our community.”

A portion of UPMC’s donation funded the increased meal distribution in Harrisburg. That effort, coordinated by the Harrisburg City Police, supplied approximately 400,000 pounds of food throughout the shutdown.

“The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is thrilled to accept this $100,000 gift from UPMC Pinnacle Foundation,” said Joe Arthur, executive director. “This gift will underwrite an enormous amount of work in the Harrisburg region and beyond and will provide healthy food for children and their families. Thousands of families in central Pennsylvania will now have one less worry during this crisis – they will have access to meals thanks to the generosity of UPMC Pinnacle.”

“It is times like this when we must dig deeper to help our community,” said Meron Yermane, board chair, UPMC Pinnacle Foundation. “As we have spent more time at home recently, we are reminded that the time spent around the dinner table is when families are built and bonded, and our hope is that this gift provides that opportunity to many families in the region.”

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank serves communities in 27 counties in the central part of the state to fulfill their mission of fighting hunger, improving lives and strengthening communities.

The Food Bank anticipates continuing to serve record-high levels of demand for many months to come.