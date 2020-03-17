UPMC temporarily closes FastCare locations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC will be temporarily closing FastCare Clinics locations in Enola and Camp Hill effective March 17 until further notice.

These health care providers are being moved to other UPMC outpatient locations to meet the needs of the community during the coronavirus emergency. UPMC Primary Care, UPMC Express Care, and AllBetterCare locations remain open.

Important Reminders:

If you have traveled or have had contact with anyone who has traveled to a country affected by the coronavirus and have cough and fever, or if you suspect you have coronavirus for other reasons, please call your doctor or use virtual-visit options to get initial advice. Doing this from home is best for all and limits the spread of any infection.

UPMC Pinnacle has expanded, on-demand video visit service through the patient portal at MyPinnacleHealth.org. An online, virtual visit from home limits the spread of infection and, if needed, UPMC providers can guide patients safely to the next care site. For more information, visit UPMCPinnacle.com/VideoVisits.

If someone does not have a primary care provider, they can call the UPMC Pinnacle Nurse Advice team at 1-866-9-NURSE1 (1-866-968-7731).

For current information about UPMC Pinnacle’s response, visit UPMCPinnacle.com/COVID19 for more information.