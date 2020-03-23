UPMC waives upfront fee for online video visits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Effective immediately through June 11, UPMC Pinnacle will waive the upfront $49 fee for online video visits.

During this time, UPMC Pinnacle will first bill a patient’s health insurance company for the visit and will charge any remaining balance or copay to the patient just like a clinic visit.

“Most patients with flu-like or COVID-19 symptoms should remain at home. We are actively working to identify and remove any barriers care, while meeting recommendations for social distancing,” stated Salim Saiyed, MD, chief medical information officer, UPMC Pinnacle.

Patients experiencing flu or coronavirus symptoms can use online on-demand video visits with a physician or advanced practice provider to receive a diagnosis, treatment plan, and prescription if needed. Patients can securely access online video visits with a MyPinnacleHealth account using a smartphone, tablet or computer with a webcam.

If a person is experiencing severe symptoms such as trouble breathing, he/she should visit an emergency department for immediate care. Please note that UPMC urgent care and walk-in locations are not able to test for or treat patients with COVID-19; they are open to treat minor illnesses and injuries.

People who believe they have been exposed to the coronavirus, whether they have symptoms or not, should contact their primary care provider or use virtual visits to receive initial guidance. A virtual care visit from home limits the spread of infection, and if needed, your provider can guide you safely to the next care site.

For more information, visit UPMCPinnacle.com/VideoVisit.