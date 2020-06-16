UPMC welcomes new primary care providers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two providers have joined UPMC primary care practices and are accepting new patients.

Internal Medicine Camp Hill is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extended hours Tuesday and Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rabea Khokhar, MD, has joined Internal Medicine Camp Hill at 4400 Carlisle Pike, Camp Hill. Internal Medicine Camp Hill is a full-service internal medicine practice offering a complete spectrum of care for people 18 years and older. To make an appointment with Dr. Khokhar, call 717-975-9800.

Blue Mountain Family Practice is open Monday through Saturday.

Manisha Kirpalani DeLaCruz, CRNP, has joined Blue Mountain Family Practice at 2151 Linglestown Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg. Blue Mountain Family Practice is a family medicine and primary care provider in Harrisburg currently accepting patients of all ages. To make an appointment with Ms. Kirpalani DeLaCruz, call 717-545-4786.

Current UPMC patients can also schedule appointments online through the MyPinnacleHealth patient portal.