UPS hiring over 1,100 in Harrisburg area for holiday season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – UPS plans to hire more than 1,100 seasonal employees in the Harrisburg area to help with increased shipping during the holiday season, the company announced Monday.

The full- and part-time seasonal positions are primarily for package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers.

UPS is hiring at four local locations: the Harrisburg Hub, at 1821 South 19th Street; the Carlisle Hub, at 1 Ames Drive; the Middletown Hub, at 298 Airport Drive, and the Middletown Gateway, at 100 Airport Drive.

The company said eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment.

Interested job seekers must apply online at UPSjobs.com.