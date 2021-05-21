UPS to open 150 jobs in Harrisburg area

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPS announced it expects to hire over 100 employees in the Harrisburg area for permanent, part-time package handling positions in UPS sortation hubs and centers that can lead to a career.
“We’re proud to move our world forward by delivering what matters, and the rapid and ongoing growth of ecommerce coupled with overall demand for our services is creating new part-time opportunities,” said Tasha Hovland, Mid Atlantic District President. “We’re looking for people to join our team here in the Harrisburg area, and to possibly start a great career at UPS.”
UPS is even throwing in the opportunity for employees who are students to earn up to $25,000 towards college expenses through the company’s Earn and Learn program.
Hourly pay is up to $17.00 depending on location, shift and position, and includes annual raises. UPS also offers benefits including healthcare, retirement contributions, tuition assistance and a discounted stock purchase program.
Jobs are available at the following Harrisburg-area locations:
- Harrisburg – 1821 South 19th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17104
- Carlisle – 1 Ames Drive, Carlisle, PA 17015