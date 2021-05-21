UPS to open 150 jobs in Harrisburg area

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 29: A United Parcel Service logo is pictured on April 29, 2020 in New York City. Shares of United Parcel Service, UPS, dropped after the package delivery company reported their first-quarter earnings that fell below expectations. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPS announced it expects to hire over 100 employees in the Harrisburg area for permanent, part-time package handling positions in UPS sortation hubs and centers that can lead to a career.

“We’re proud to move our world forward by delivering what matters, and the rapid and ongoing growth of ecommerce coupled with overall demand for our services is creating new part-time opportunities,” said Tasha Hovland, Mid Atlantic District President. “We’re looking for people to join our team here in the Harrisburg area, and to possibly start a great career at UPS.”

UPS is even throwing in the opportunity for employees who are students to earn up to $25,000 towards college expenses through the company’s Earn and Learn program.

Hourly pay is up to $17.00 depending on location, shift and position, and includes annual raises. UPS also offers benefits including healthcare, retirement contributions, tuition assistance and a discounted stock purchase program.

Jobs are available at the following Harrisburg-area locations: