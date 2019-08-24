US Marshals arrest Mechanicsburg sex offender

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Friday, U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of Miguel Velasquez, a 36-year-old Mechanicsburg man.

In April, the Mechanicsburg Police Department investigated the sexual assault of an 11-year old girl, charging Velasquez with Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child and lesser included offenses.

Velasquez’ whereabouts were unknown during the time of being charged.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him.

Friday at 6 a.m., the fugitive investigation led the task force to a home in Falcon Court, Mechanicsburg where Velasquez was arrested.

He was turned over to the Mechanicsburg Police Department for booking and arraignment.

U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said, “The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of bringing those charged with serious sex crimes to justice as quickly as possible. We give these type of cases our utmost attention. It is my hope that the victim and family members will find comfort knowing the alleged attacker is now in custody.”