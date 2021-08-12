USPS holding virtual job fair for essential jobs in Harrisburg

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking for a job with an essential business? The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hiring in the Harrisburg area.

The USPS says applications are being accepted for a number of positions starting at $16 per hour up to $19 per hour.

Rural carrier Associate (RCA): Salary $19.06 per hour

City Carrier Assistant (CCA): Salary $18.51 per hour

Mail Handler Assistant (MHA): Salary $16.87 per hour

Postal Support Employee (PSE) Clerk: Salary $18.69 per hour

Applicants can join the virtual job fair Thursday, August 12 via Zoom during various timeslots:

11 – 11:30 a.m. Meeting ID: 161 750 3789 Password: 739122

1 1:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 161 486 9221 Password: 167709

3 – 3:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 161 857 9426 Password: 853795



A complete list of jobs available at USPS can be found by clicking here.