USPS holding virtual job fair for essential jobs in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking for a job with an essential business? The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hiring in the Harrisburg area.
The USPS says applications are being accepted for a number of positions starting at $16 per hour up to $19 per hour.
- Rural carrier Associate (RCA): Salary $19.06 per hour
- City Carrier Assistant (CCA): Salary $18.51 per hour
- Mail Handler Assistant (MHA): Salary $16.87 per hour
- Postal Support Employee (PSE) Clerk: Salary $18.69 per hour
Applicants can join the virtual job fair Thursday, August 12 via Zoom during various timeslots:
- 11 – 11:30 a.m.
- Meeting ID: 161 750 3789
- Password: 739122
- 1 1:30 p.m.
- Meeting ID: 161 486 9221
- Password: 167709
- 3 – 3:30 p.m.
- Meeting ID: 161 857 9426
- Password: 853795
A complete list of jobs available at USPS can be found by clicking here.