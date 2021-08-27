USPS hosting job fair with immediate openings in Harrisburg this weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair in Harrisburg on Saturday ahead of another busy holiday season. The USPS says additional workers will be needed as online shopping and shipping continues to expand.

The job fair will feature immediate openings for the positions of Postal Support Employee (PSE), Clerk and Mail Handler Assistant. The fair is set to take place on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Harrisburg Processing and Distribution Center on 1425 Crooked Hill Road in Harrisburg, PA.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Starting pay for Postal Support Employee (PSE) Clerk is $18.69 and Mail Handler Assistant is $16.87,

Applicants 18 years and older can apply online at www.usps.com/careers and must be able to pass a drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays.