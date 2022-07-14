HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, July 14, associates with Strawberry Square announced that a lease has been signed for the USPS to move its Federal Station Postal Service location to Strawberry Square, which is on the 300 block of Market Street in Harrisburg.

“We are delighted to announce this news to the public and we believe Strawberry Square is an excellent location for the new U.S. Post Office,” Brad Jones, President, and CEO of the owner of Strawberry Square, Harristown Enterprises Inc.

“We know our customers, tenants, and visitors will be thrilled to have a brand new, full-service Post Office so conveniently available to them for all their postal needs,” Jones added.

The newly remodeled space for the post office will be 2,000 square feet and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.