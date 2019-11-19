USPS ‘Operation Santa’ is underway

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Post Office’s annual Santa letter program Operation Santa is underway.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of letters sent to Santa from children and families arrive at Post Offices around the country. Most letters ask for toys and games. Some ask for basic necessities. Some ask for help for themselves and their loved ones.

USPS Operation Santa makes it possible for individuals and organizations to adopt these letters and send responses and thoughtful gifts in Santa’s place.

The goal of the campaign is to give kids who may not be able to otherwise, the happy holiday they deserve.

USPS launched a new website for Operation Santa which will feature letters from children across the country.

Residents will have a choice of browsing and adopting letters to Santa online or in person.