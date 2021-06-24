UTZ celebrates 100th anniversary at Pennsylvania’s state capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UTZ Chips is celebrating its 100th anniversary. On Thursday, June 24, the company based in Hanover was recognized at the Capitol.

UTZ specializes in salty snacks, like chips, cheese balls and pretzels and employs around 1,000 employees in Pennsylvania.

“A lot of people call us a family company. We really do believe in that we have multi-generation that working at UTZ today,” Dylan Lissette, UTZ CEO, said. “Families that have had the grandparents the parents, the parents and now the kids working there rising up in different career paths.”

UTZ is the third largest snacking brand platform in the United States.