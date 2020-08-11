Vandalism at Kesher Israel Congregation in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Jewish synagogue in Harrisburg was vandalized.

State Representative Patty Kim says Kesher Israel Congregation reported that swastikas were painted on its synagogue Monday morning.

The congregation is located on North Third Street.

In a statement, Representative Kim said, “Graffiti and vandalism will not be tolerated and I reject the hatred these symbols represent. While this may be an isolated incident, we cannot allow this behavior to become routine.”

The building has since been cleaned and the grafitti has been removed.

