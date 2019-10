HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A driver was hurt after losing control of their car and crashing into a vision center Saturday morning, police said.

The crash happened at the Pearle Vision on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township around 8:45 a.m.

Lower Paxton Township Police said first responders had to remove the driver from their car. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It’s unclear if Pearle Vision will be open on Monday.