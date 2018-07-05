Harrisburg

Vehicle flips in Harrisburg crash

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 11:27 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 11:27 AM EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A vehicle ended up on its roof after crashing in Harrisburg this morning.

A firefighter at the scene said the car struck a tree and overturned on Edward Street, between Second and Green, around 11 a.m.

Two people were checked for injuries.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Trending Stories

Latest Local