Vehicle flips in Harrisburg crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A vehicle ended up on its roof after crashing in Harrisburg this morning.

A firefighter at the scene said the car struck a tree and overturned on Edward Street, between Second and Green, around 11 a.m.

Two people were checked for injuries.