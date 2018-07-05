Vehicle flips in Harrisburg crash
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A vehicle ended up on its roof after crashing in Harrisburg this morning.
A firefighter at the scene said the car struck a tree and overturned on Edward Street, between Second and Green, around 11 a.m.
Two people were checked for injuries.
