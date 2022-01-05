Vehicle strikes Pa. State Police car in turnpike plaza, flees scene and crashes; police investigate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police Harrisburg Troop H continues to investigate a vehicle crash that took place on the turnpike near Dauphin County.

According to Trooper Megan Ammerman, Troop H, around 6:57 a.m., the state police responded to a report of a sedan driving recklessly that turned into the Lawn Service Plaza, Conewago Township.

The troopers reached the service plaza and found the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then struck a state police vehicle and fled out of the plaza. The troopers quickly followed and a pursuit ensued.

Back on the turnpike, the driver crashed her vehicle around mile marker 256.9 heading westbound.

According to Ammerman, the driver was transported to Hershey Medical Center for her injuries. She was the only individual in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The Pennsylvania State Police are still on the scene investigating. This is a developing story, check back for updates as more information is released.