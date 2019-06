HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Preparations were underway Friday for Artsfest of Greater Harrisburg.

The three-day weekend event will feature more than 200 artists and craftsmen from across the United States and Canada, as well as live music and food.

More than 40,000 people are expected to come to Riverfront Park.

Artsfest begins Saturday at 10 a.m. and runs through Monday.

Online: https://www.artsfesthbg.com/