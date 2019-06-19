Veterans participate in annual Adjutant General Fishing Tournament

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The rain pretty much held off Tuesday, and three busloads of veterans from Philadelphia, Scranton, and Spring City got a chance to travel and show off their skills catching trout.

“Been a long time since I’ve been doing this. Fished a lot in my days, but my fingers don’t have the feeling they used to,” said Thomas Clauss, a veteran.

Clauss spends most of his days in the Gino Merli Veterans’ Center in Scranton, but today he jumped at the opportunity to go fishing.

“It’s relaxing. Certain fish I certainly like to eat,” added Clauss.

Adjutant General Tony Carrelli says it is important to honor our veterans, even through the simplest activities.

“It’s great to come out and just do normal things that they used to do growing up and things they don’t get to do very often,” said Carrelli.

“I haven’t been fishing in four years. I love trout fishing,” said Richard Townsend, Veteran.

“We have WWII vets here, Korean War vets, Vietnam vets, you know, the whole array is here, so it’s phenomenal the history that’s standing behind me out there fishing,” said Carrelli.

Rain or shine, these vets just want to fish.

“Enjoying myself today. It’s something I look forward to,” said Townsend.

“Perfect weather for fishing,” said Clauss.

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs sponsors the event.

“We use welfare funds, which are donated funds to the homes to do a number of social activities with our veterans,” said Carrelli.

Though his fingers may not be so nimble, Clauss caught five trout, putting him in first place.

Well, everyone had a great time today and many of these veterans are already looking forward to next year’s tournament.