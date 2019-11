HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township Police Department is investigating a robbery that held someone at gunpoint at

a spa on Jonestown Road in Harrisburg.

Police say the suspect came into Eastern Blue Sky Spa at 6:57 p.m. on November 7, and pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded money.

Police released security footage captured with a night vision lens.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Detective Darryl Brown at 717-857-5152 or 106@susquehannatwp.com.