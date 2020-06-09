Victims’ Rights Advocates makes final push for Marsy’s Law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Victims’ Rights Advocates gave one final push for Marsy’s Law on Tuesday, just before it heads to commonwealth court tomorrow.

Marsy’s Law requires crime victims to be told about court proceedings and release dates of the accused.

Last November, 74% of voters approved adding those rights to the state constitution, but a lawsuit says the wording of the ballot question was unconstitutional. Marsy’s law supporters say the lawsuit only hurts the victims.

More than 30 others states have similar protections like Marsy’s Law for crime victims.