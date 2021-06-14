VIDEO: Harrisburg men arrested after police incident in Ocean City, one tased

Warning: Video content is graphic

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WHTM) — Multiple individuals from Harrisburg were arrested after being involved in a police incident on Saturday, June 12, after officers attempted to enforce the vaping ban on the Boardwalk.

Officers approached the group at around 8:30 PM Saturday when they spotted several individuals vaping. They attempted to inform the men that a local ordinance prohibits smoking and vaping outside of designated areas on the Boardwalk.

As the group began to disperse, officers say they spotted one individual, later identified as Brian Everett Anderson, 19, of Harrisburg, who they say continued to vape after being told of the ordinance.

Officers then placed Anderson under arrest. Anderson was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting/interfering with arrest, assault second degree and failure to provide proof of identity.

In a video from Instagram user Lauryn Gray, officers are seen deploying a taser on one of the individuals. It is not clear which individual was tased. The police report makes no reference to a taser being deployed in the incident. An officer is also seen driving his knee into one of the men while he’s on the ground.

Three other men from Harrisburg were also involved in the incident.

Officers said Kamere Anthony Day, 19, of Harrisburg, was yelling profanities and approaching officers during Anderson’s arrest. Day continued his efforts as officers tried to get him to back up, and was then arrested for disorderly conduct. Day was also charged with obstructing and hindering, failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, resisting/interfering with arrest and assault second-degree.

Officers also said they observed Jahtique Joseph John Lewis, 18, of Harrisburg, push a Public Safety Aide during the incident. Lewis picked up a police bicycle and attempted to strike the aide with it. After police took the bicycle away, Lewis allegedly assaulted the aide again and he was then placed under arrest. Lewis has been charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, obstructing & hindering, assault second degree and resisting/interfering with the arrest.

Shortly after Lewis’s arrest, officers claim they saw Khalil Dwayne Warren, 19, of Harrisburg, standing on private property next to two “No Trespassing” signs. Officers claim they told Warren to leave the property, and then Warren became disorderly and was arrested. Warren was charged with trespassing-posted property and resisting/interfering with arrest.

“We are aware of the social media videos circulating regarding this incident. Our officers are permitted to use force, per their training, to overcome exhibited resistance. All uses of force go through a detailed review process. The uses of force from these arrests will go through a multi-level examination by the Assistant Patrol Commander, the Division Commander, and then by the Office of Professional Standards,” the Ocean City Police Department said in a posted statement with the police report.