Live Now
Closing arguments set to begin at impeachment trial

Video of snow art by construction worker at Penn State Children’s Hospital goes viral

Harrisburg
Posted: / Updated:

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Video of snow art made by a construction worker for patients at Penn State Children’s Hospital has gone viral.

Last month, the worker made a smiley face near the hospital that’s fenced off for construction so young patients can see out their windows.

The family of a girl getting treatment posted a video of the smiley face.

The caption said, “Thank you to the construction workers that helped make my daughter’s recovery a little easier all while doing your jobs.”

The video has more than 53,000 views.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss