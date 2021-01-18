Video shows Harrisburg Fire crews rescuing man from burning home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man is recovering after fire crews pulled him from a burning building and their lifesaving efforts were all caught on camera.

On Sunday night flames broke out inside of a Harrisburg home trapping two people inside.

Crews rushed to rescue a man from the second story window.

Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said the whole rescue happened within 7 minutes of the man making the 911 call.

“He was very very close to also perishing in the fire,” Enterline said. “Another two- or three-minute response time, which is what an average response time would be, 7-10 minutes outside of the city of Harrisburg, it would definitely be a totally different outcome.”

Crews couldn’t save the other person trapped in the home, who was dead by the time they got inside.

“Our guys were pretty beat up about it,” Enterline said. “Rightfully so, our job is to save lives and when there’s one that we can’t we feel like we failed the mission.”

It’s a tragic loss, but Chief Enterline said his crews did everything they could and he’s proud of the team that puts in that hard work each day.

“They don’t come to work wanting to just sit around and watch TV. They come to work waiting to go to a fire, waiting to put their stuff into action. And that’s what they did last night. They performed flawlessly, quite frankly,” Enterline said.

The crews’ heroic actions aren’t always caught on camera, but it’s the community that keeps them going.

“They’re not expecting it, but that really makes the crews day when the public understands and says thanks for the job that you do,” Enterline said.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire. Officials have not yet released the name of the person who died in the fire.