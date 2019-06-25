Vision Zero effort for safer State Street continues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police say a woman continues to recover from serious injuries she sustained last week while crossing State Street.

Police say the driver who struck the woman remained on the scene and spoke to investigators.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse said he hopes the woman makes a full recovery. He said State Street continues to be a problem.

“Right now, it is simply too wide and too difficult to cross,” Papenfuse said. “People have been hit trying to bike to work or trying to go across the street to their car, or trying to go to the grocery store to get a gallon of milk.”

Papenfuse says the Vision Zero program will make State Street safer. The city recently submitted an application to PennDOT, seeking its approval of their rapid response plan for safety improvements.

The mayor says the city anticipates a response within 30 days. If they get approval, major upgrades will take place before the end of summer.

“We want to shrink the number of travel lanes,” Papenfuse said. “We want to improve lighting and markings, and we want to repaint crosswalks so it will become easier for people to get across that street.”

Papenfuse says they are also taking a look at increasing the number of crosswalks on State Street.