Vista Autism Services opens new location in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Vista Autism Services held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location on Thursday.

The goal of the new space is to be able to help more children in the nonprofit’s early intervention program.

The program currently serves twelve kids. It’s moving from The Vista School’s main campus in Hershey.

“If you can start treatment sooner, children will develop skills that will enable them to recover from the symptoms of autism and lead a more full life,” said Kirsten Yurich, the CEO of Vista Autism Services. “So, the earlier we can intervene with the treatment known as applied behavior analysis, or ABA, the better.”

Kids go to Vista anywhere from 20 to 35 hours a week and receive multiple kinds of intensive therapy.