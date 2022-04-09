HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It was a team effort to help clean up a popular gathering spot in Dauphin County on Saturday, April 9.

More than 50 volunteers from the region took part in picking up trash in Wildwood Park near the Harrisburg Area Community College campus.

Organizers said the timing was perfect because the weather is starting to get nice and more people will be wanting to spend time at the park.

“This is a blessing for us because with these volunteers, we are getting hundreds of man-hours to clean up the park that would cost us thousands of dollars to the taxpayers if we had staff do this so this is a real blessing for us,” Dauphin County Commissioner Chad Saylor said.

Volunteers included members of Friends of Wildwood and the Harrisburg Bicycle Club. Commissioner Saylor thanks all who came out for the trash pick-up effort.